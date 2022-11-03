Thurs., Dec. 1: Hope, “Signs of the Time”

Bob Faris in conversation with Susan Johnson about the church in the 21st century. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many trends that all Canadian churches are experiencing. Churches face shrinking membership and a changed position in communities across the country. Can we read the signs of our own times to understand where we are being called to be the church?

Thurs., Dec. 8: Peace, “Finding the Good Path”

Bob Faris in conversation with Carmen Lansdowne about truth telling and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Three of the churches represented here ran Residential Schools. The recovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in Kamloops and in many other locations has once again has shocked all of us into hearing the truth that Indigenous people have been telling for decades. What is the path forward?

Thurs., Dec. 15: Joy, “God’s Love Includes Everyone”

Carmen Lansdowne in conversation with Bob Faris about the inclusion of all in the church. For decades, all churches have been engaged in discussion around the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ people. All four participating churches have taken steps towards greater inclusion, but the discernment continues. What does it mean to include everyone?

Thurs., Dec. 22: Love, “The Cost of Discipleship”

Bob Faris in conversation with Linda Nicholls about the church’s public witness in a rapidly changing social and political context in Canada. At times, the church is called to take positions that are not in tune with popular opinion or with other church partners. When should the church take a prophetic stand, and are we willing to pay the price to witness to the gospel?