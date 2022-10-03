Becoming a Safer Church

“The witness of Scripture recognizes and affirms God’s love for all members of the human family and the priority given in Jesus’ ministry to children and the vulnerable of society.”
— Excerpt from the Charter for the Safety of People within the Churches of the Anglican Communion, adopted by General Synod in 2019
Safeguarding the physical, emotional and spiritual welfare and safety of all in our churches has been underscored as a priority at all levels of the Anglican Communion. The recent Lambeth Call on Safe Church speaks of the creation of communities in which all people are safe and cared for as a key part of the Church’s mission. Reflecting our commitment to Safe Church, Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls invites you to join an upcoming online workshop series featuring Mandy Marshall, the Anglican Communion’s Director for Gender Justice.
Sessions will include a mix of participant activities and presentation content—please be prepared to participate. Registration is limited to 60 individuals per session, to maximize the value of participant interaction. Please sign up for sessions only if you are able to attend—you may sign up for as many sessions as you are able to join.
For those unable to attend: Recordings of the session presentations will be made available on this page for on-demand viewing following the workshop.
What role does power play in maintaining boundaries? In this session, we will work to increase our awareness of the power we have and hold, how to use it well and how this relates to how we see ourselves. There will be group work—please come ready to participate, and sign up only if you are able to attend. (A recording of the presentation will be made available on anglican.ca for on-demand viewing following the session.)
Areas which will be covered:
Recommended reading / viewing (in advance of the session)
What are the signs of domestic abuse? What can we do? In this session, we will work to gain insight into the nature and outworking of domestic abuse, and how the church can have a trauma informed response. There will be group work—please come ready to participate, and sign up only if you are able to attend. (A recording of the presentation will be made available on anglican.ca for on-demand viewing following the session.)
Areas which will be covered:
Recommended reading / viewing (in advance of the session)
In this session, we will learn about creating space for exploring trauma informed care and response with and for survivors. This session will be a safe space and all in attendance will be required to respect the space as participants choose to share (or not—no one will be expected to share, the decision is voluntary). Please sign up only if you are able to attend. (A recording of the presentation component—not the participant sharing components—will be made available on anglican.ca for on-demand viewing following the session.)
Areas which will be covered:
Recommended reading / viewing (in advance of the session)
Mandy Marshall is the Director for Gender Justice at the Anglican Communion Office. Mandy started the role in April 2020 during lockdown in the UK and began by delivering a resource on Domestic Abuse and COVID-19: How Churches Can Respond which is now available in seven languages. Mandy is the link Director for the global Anglican Safe Church Commission, the International Anglican Women’s Network and the International Anglican Women’s Network. She also sits on the Mother’s Union Advocacy group.
Before joining the Anglican Communion, Mandy co-founded and Co-Directed Restored, an international Christian alliance to transform relationships and end violence against women which she directed until March 2020 when she left to take up the role of Director for Gender Justice.
Mandy previously worked for Tearfund as their Programme Development Advisor for Gender which saw Mandy travel globally teaching, speaking and training on gender justice, equality and preventing and ending gender based violence from a Christian faith perspective. She has various published articles & spoken at many different Christian events and churches nationally & internationally.
In 2011, Mandy won a Deloitte Women Who Rock Award for her work on gender equality and ending violence against women.
Originally from Southport, Mandy now worships at St Stephen’s Church in Twickenham and plays hockey.